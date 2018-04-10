CEO Tim Boyle's gift will go toward a 100-bed shelter being built on city property under the Broadway Bridge.
PORTLAND (AP) — Columbia Sportswear chief executive Tim Boyle is donating $1.5 million for the construction of a new homeless shelter in Portland.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 100-bed shelter will be on city property under the Broadway Bridge. Boyle’s donation will go to Oregon Harbor of Hope, a nonprofit run by real estate developers trying to address the city’s problem with homelessness.
Boyle’s gift comes months after he expressed concern about the safety of the city’s downtown streets in an opinion piece published by The Oregonian.
___
Most Read Local Stories
- Who were the Harts, really? Mystery surrounds family that plunged off California cliff
- Housing cars or housing people? Debate rages as number of cars in Seattle hits new high | FYI Guy
- What would happen in a nuclear attack? Interactive graphic shows blast zone in Seattle, other cities
- A ‘monstrosity’ or a step forward? Puyallup Tribe, PSE in showdown over Tacoma natural-gas plant VIEW
- It’s been great connecting with you ... now I’m moving on | Jerry Large
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com