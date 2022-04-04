All but one lane at Elliott Avenue West at West Mercer Place in Seattle were closed Monday morning after a truck collided with a pole, according to reports from the Seattle Fire Department and Seattle Department of Transportation.

Crews are responding to Elliot Ave. W. and W. Mercer Pl. for a truck that collided with a pole with possible wires down. Occupant reported to be trapped in vehicle. Take alternate routes. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) April 4, 2022

Around 6 a.m., lanes were blocked as crews responded to the collision and possible downed wires. In a tweet, the Seattle Fire Department said crews were extricating a person from the truck and recommended that drivers take alternate routes to avoid the area.

UPDATE: SB traffic reduced to right lane. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/o5F8F56vUv — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) April 4, 2022

All northbound traffic was halted and southbound traffic was limited to one lane.

By 6:30 a.m., the vehicle’s occupant was safely extracted from the vehicle and was in critical condition. The fire department is still encouraging drivers to avoid the area until the scene is fully cleared. All southbound lanes were reopened around 6:45 a.m.