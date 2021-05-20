Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, emergency responders arrived at the scene of an rollover collision on northbound Interstate 5 south of Highway 516, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The collision near the Kent-Des Moines Road closed the two right lanes on the northbound side of the freeway, with traffic initially backed up for about 5 miles, WSDOT said.
Just after 7:40 a.m., WSDOT reported that the backups from the crash extended to the county line, with some additional snarls caused by cars attempting to leave Highway 516.
Trooper Rick Johnson, who was headed to the scene, said on Twitter that the accident involved a box truck and a car, and caused serious injuries. He said there was no expected time for clearing the freeway.
