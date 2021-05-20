Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, emergency responders arrived at the scene of an rollover collision on northbound Interstate 5 south of Highway 516, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The collision near the Kent-Des Moines Road closed the two right lanes on the northbound side of the freeway, with traffic initially backed up for about 5 miles, WSDOT said.

Emergency responders are on the scene of the incident on I-5 NB just south of SR 516 where the 2 right lanes are blocked. https://t.co/gx3phNBhGI pic.twitter.com/oQGituU8rZ — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 20, 2021

Just after 7:40 a.m., WSDOT reported that the backups from the crash extended to the county line, with some additional snarls caused by cars attempting to leave Highway 516.

#TrafficAlert. I am heading to a box truck / car serious injury collision NB 5 just south of SR 516. Lanes 1 and 2 blocked. No ETA for clearing. More info when I arrive. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 20, 2021

Trooper Rick Johnson, who was headed to the scene, said on Twitter that the accident involved a box truck and a car, and caused serious injuries. He said there was no expected time for clearing the freeway.