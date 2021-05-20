By
Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, emergency responders arrived at the scene of an rollover collision on northbound Interstate 5 south of Highway 516, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The collision near the Kent-Des Moines Road closed the two right lanes on the northbound side of the freeway, with traffic backed up for about 5 miles, WSDOT said.

Trooper Rick Johnson, who was headed to the scene, said on Twitter that the accident involved a box truck and a car, and caused serious injuries. He said there was no expected time for clearing the freeway.

