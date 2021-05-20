Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, emergency responders arrived at the scene of an rollover collision on northbound Interstate 5 south of Highway 516, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The collision near the Kent-Des Moines Road closed the two right lanes on the northbound side of the freeway, with traffic backed up for about 5 miles, WSDOT said.
Trooper Rick Johnson, who was headed to the scene, said on Twitter that the accident involved a box truck and a car, and caused serious injuries. He said there was no expected time for clearing the freeway.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.