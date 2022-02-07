A collision and car fire forced the closure of all northbound Interstate 405 lanes at Highway 522 on Monday evening, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Traffic was backed up at least 2 miles as multiple emergency crews responded, the agency said on Twitter at 6:30 p.m.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
No other information was immediately available.
