PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State University chapter of the College Republicans wants to build another replica of a border wall on the Pullman campus to show support for President Donald Trump’s immigration proposal.

The club’s president is soliciting $2,500 on GoFundMe.com to pay for tools, building materials and any other costs.

The Spokesman-Review says this would be a sequel to a demonstration the club held in October 2016, when conservative students erected an 8-foot plywood wall featuring the word “TRUMP” in gold paint. That prompted a large protest on WSU’s Glenn Terrell Mall.

WSU spokesman Phil Weiler says the College Republicans initially planned to stage the demonstration on Nov. 27 but postponed it because they hadn’t raised enough money. It wasn’t clear if a new date for the event has been scheduled.

___

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com