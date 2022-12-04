The past week’s storm system is finally departing the region, and Seattle area residents can expect a drier start to the workweek.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be cold and dry throughout the region, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s, according to the National Weather Service. Isolated rain and snow showers are expected Tuesday night, especially over higher elevations.

As a new weather system arrives later in the week, breezy winds are likely with lowland rain returning. Cold winter weather returns Wednesday and into the weekend.

Areas south of King County can still expect remaining snow accumulation to disrupt travel, but the winter weather advisory in the region ended Sunday night.

Puyallup schools are closed Monday because of snow, and all before or after-school child care is canceled.

Higher elevations in King and Pierce counties still have snow accumulation, and drivers should proceed with caution or delay travel. A 15-car collision shut down eastbound Interstate 90 at North Bend Sunday afternoon and several people sustained minor injuries. Drivers should check the state Department of Transportation website before traveling across the mountain passes.

Only one power outage, in South Seattle, was reported by Seattle City Light and 15 scattered across the Puget Sound area were reported by Puget Sound Energy at 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

After reporting dozens of cancellations at Sea-Tac on Saturday, only four cancellations were reported on Sunday, and 414 flights were delayed as of 7 p.m., according to FlightAware.