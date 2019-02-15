Alaska state records indicate the owner of the boat is Pacific 1 LLC of Seattle.

Five people were rescued Friday from a life raft in the Bering Sea after their cod-fishing boat took on water and sank, according to the Coast Guard.

The 58-foot Pacific 1, which was fishing out of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, went down about 40 miles southwest of the Aleutian Islands fishing port.

The Coast Guard responded with two helicopters that assisted a good Samaritan vessel, the Kona Kai, which transported the five members of the Pacific 1 crew to Dutch Harbor. They were reported in good condition.

“We are extremely thankful for the local assistance in this case. This rescue is a testament to the teamwork it takes to save lives in Alaska, and we are extremely grateful,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Thomas Kotrbra, an operations specialist based in Kodiak.

The Coast Guard did not identify the owner of the Pacific 1. Alaska state records indicate the owner is Pacific 1 LLC of Seattle.

The Bering Sea sustains the biggest fisheries in North America, including cod, pollock and crab harvest. But the winter often is a turbulent place to fish. In recent days, the Dutch Harbor area has been hit with “front after front,” said John Days, the harbor master at Dutch Harbor.