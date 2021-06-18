The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 75-year-old man who went missing on a skiff near Port Angeles Thursday afternoon.

The missing mariner, identified by the Coast Guard as Pat O’Brien, had been on a trip from Freshwater Bay to Crescent Bay when his friends lost sight of him on his 14-foot skiff, according to the U.S. Coast Guard 13th District Pacific Northwest. O’Brien was last seen off the coast of Port Angeles Thursday afternoon.

#UPDATE: The missing individual in the vicinity of Port Angeles is Pat O'Brien. Please contact U.S. Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound at 206-217-6001 if you have info.

View details: https://t.co/Nb72fHcE5j pic.twitter.com/XrAaXQmmIw — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) June 18, 2021

O’Brien’s friends said they last spoke to him at 3:26 p.m. Thursday. They saw him about 10 minutes later a half-mile west of the Crescent Bay Buoy 2, where he was traveling westward using the skiff’s kicker motor. The skiff’s main engine had not been working earlier in the day, and O’Brien was using his kicker to maneuver, his friends told the Coast Guard.

When O’Brien was reported missing at 6:40 p.m., the Coast Guard sent out an urgent marine broadcast and immediately dispatched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Port Angeles, and a small boat crew from Station Port Angeles. The effort was joined by the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Vector and Naval Station Whidbey Island helicopter crews.

O’Brien’s wife said he likely has food, water and life jackets on the vessel, according to the Coast Guard.