The ship's captain said video footage from a ship camera shows someone jumping into the sea from an eighth-deck balcony. A 73-year-old man is missing.

Coast Guard crews are at the mouth of the Strait of Juan de Fuca, near Cape Flattery, where a 73-year-old cruise-ship passenger reportedly jumped into the water.

The man’s wife was awakened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday by “a breeze coming from the balcony door cracked open” and discovered her husband missing, the Coast Guard said in one of several early-morning tweets about the rescue effort.

The captain of the Regent Seven Seas Mariner said video footage from a ship camera shows a passenger jumping into the sea from an eighth-deck balcony at 4:15 a.m., the Coast Guard said.

The crew of the Cutter Wahoo, a boat crew from Station Neah Bay and an air crew from Air Station Port Angeles are among those responding.