The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a plane crash off Bainbridge Island.

Two people have been rescued from a small plane that crashed in the water near Eagle Harbor off Bainbridge Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, and rescuers are searching for a possible third person.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a Coast Guard tweet. Initially, the Coast Guard said two people were aboard, and that one was rescued by a good Samaritan. An hour later, the Coast Guard said two were people found and transferred to emergency medical services, and that the search was continuing for a third person.

Seattle firefighters, who are also assisting, said the plane is a single-engine Cessna.

Eagle Harbor is on Bainbridge Island’s eastern shore, and is where the Seattle-Bainbridge ferry docks.