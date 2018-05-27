The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a plane crash off Bainbridge Island.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Seattle firefighters are responding to a report of a plane crash in the water near Eagle Harbor on Bainbridge Island. According to a tweet from the Coast Guard posted around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, two people were aboard. A good Samaritan rescued one, and the second is missing.

The Coast Guard said its Port Angeles helicopter crew and Seattle boat crew were en route to search. Seattle firefighters said they were also assisting, and that the plane is a single-engine Cessna.

Eagle Harbor is on Bainbridge Island’s eastern shore, and is where the Seattle-Bainbridge ferry docks.