The Coast Guard says agencies were placing absorbent materials to soak up an estimate 100 gallons of red-dye diesel involving a 135-foot research vessel owned and operated by the University of Washington.

Multiple agencies are cleaning up a diesel spill in Seattle’s Portage Bay near Lake Union.

The U.S. Coast Guard says responders from the Coast Guard, Washington Department of Ecology, University of Washington and contacted response companies were at the scene of the spill Monday afternoon.

The Coast Guard says their personnel received an oil spill report from the National Response Center at 11:41 a.m. Monday.

The spill reportedly occurred during an internal tank-to-tank transfer.

The Coast Guard’s federal on scene coordinator-representative will oversee the cleanup and work with state partners at Ecology and University of Washington.