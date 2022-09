The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating reports of a float plane crash near Whidbey Island.

According to the Coast Guard, the plane crashed in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island with eight adults and one child on board.

One person has died, according to a KIRO TV report. No other details including the conditions of the other occupants were available.

South Whidbey Fire and EMS were also on scene.

This story will be updated.