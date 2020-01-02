The Coast Guard released the names Thursday afternoon of the two survivors and five missing crew from a 130-foot crabber that went down off Alaska on New Year’s Eve.

The five missing from the Scandies Rose include Gary Cobban Jr. and his son David Cobban, who family members say both resided in Kodiak. Gary Cobban Jr. was the skipper, and a third-generation Alaska crabber, according to his younger sister Deanna Cobban.

The three other missing crew are Brock Rainey, Arthur Ganacias and Seth Rousseau-Gano.

Rainey lived in Idaho, according to news reports; Ganacias and Rousseau-Gano were from Washington.

The two who survived are John Lawler, of Alaska, and Dean Gribble Jr., who is from Washington.

They were taken to Providence Kodiak Medical Center and released Wednesday, according to Carlie Franz, a senior communications specialist at the hospital.

The boat, which capsized and then sank, was managed out of Seattle. A mayday call went out about 10 p.m. Tuesday. A Coast Guard helicopter crew hoisted Lawler and Gribble, who were wearing survival suits, from a life raft.

The search for other survivors was suspended Wednesday night, after 20 hours. It involved four Jayhawk helicopter crews, two HC-130 Hercules airplane crews and the Coast Guard Cutter Mellon.