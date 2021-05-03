FORKS, Wash. (AP) — A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued two hikers who became stranded on a ledge early Sunday along a remote coastal area of Olympic National Park.

The crew responded from the Coast Guard air station at Port Angeles at about 2 a.m. after receiving distress calls about two people in trouble near Hoh Head on the Pacific coast, KOMO-TV reported.

Arriving at the scene, they learned the two hikers had become stranded about 150 feet from the water line after climbing to retreat from rising tides.

The Coast Guard air crew hoisted both hikers from the cliff’s ledge and flew them to Forks Airport, where they were reported to be in good condition.