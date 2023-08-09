By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Local Stories
- Severe shutdown ahead for Seattle light rail due to sinking tracks
- Far-right Patriot Front members sue leftist activist for allegedly leaking their identities
- Patient to get $13M for 'botched' surgery by Burien cosmetic surgeon
- Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Seattle for speech, fundraiser
- 4 people killed in Renton vehicle crash identified
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.