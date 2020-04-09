Local NewsPhotography Closed by the coronavirus pandemic, UW campus is so empty you can hear yourself think Originally published April 9, 2020 at 4:32 pm Closed by the coronavirus pandemic, UW campus is so empty you can hear yourself thinkBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos of the day, April 9: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Photos of the day, April 8: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Seattle shows it has heart Related Stories Amazon, contemplating coronavirus tests for all employees, begins building its own testing lab Prosecutors: Man fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, changed clothes and discarded knife The University of Washington campus in Seattle is virtually empty but for a few bicyclists or passersby moving through. Share story By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Amazon, contemplating coronavirus tests for all employees, begins building its own testing lab April 9, 2020 Prosecutors: Man fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, changed clothes and discarded knife April 9, 2020 Trump declares coronavirus disaster for Alaska April 9, 2020 California governor encouraged by drop in ICU placements April 9, 2020 More Photo Galleries Photos of the day, April 9: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Photos of the day, April 8: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Seattle shows it has heart Alan Berner