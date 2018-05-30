Body of Oregon man retrieved Wednesday by search and rescue teams

Search and rescue teams on Wednesday recovered the body of an Oregon climber from the slopes of Mount Adams.

The man was identified as Alexander Edward, a 28-year-old man from Hillsboro, Oregon, according to Casey Schilperoort, a spokesman for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

Edward’s body was found Sunday at around the 8,500 foot elevation of the mountain by other climbers. He had been reported missing at around the 11,000 foot elevation of the southern Washington volcanic peak, according to Schilperoort.

Schilperoort said the climbing teams that assisted in the retrieval of his body included the Yakima County Search and Rescue, Central Washington Mountain Rescue, Tacoma Mountain Rescue, Olympic Mountain Rescue and the Hood River, Ore.-based Crag Rats.

The search and rescue teams began their climb at 2 a.m. Wednesday and brought Edward’s body off the mountains in the afternoon.

Schilperoort said that r efforts earlier this week to retrieve Edward’s body with a helicopter were not possible due to poor weather conditions at the location where he was found.