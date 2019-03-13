Local NewsPhotography Cleanup time at the Ballard Locks Originally published March 13, 2019 at 6:03 pmUpdated March 13, 2019 at 6:07 pm A “bobcat” truck is lowered into the small locks Wednesday at the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, where it will be used during the yearly maintenance by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. All of the water is drained and the locks are totally cleaned once a year. The larger locks are cleaned in November. Cleaning takes two weeks and the small locks will be opened next week. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times) Share story By Ellen Banner More Local News Stories Oregon judge faces ethics complaints over 2014 lawsuit March 13, 2019 Advocates for students with disabilities decry trick allegedly used in college-admissions scandal March 13, 2019 Oregon woman pleads guilty during hate crime trial March 13, 2019 Bill passes to ban abortions based on gender, disability March 13, 2019 More Photo Galleries Restored B-52 bomber makes big move Firefighters climb 1,356 steps in Seattle to fight cancer Hundreds of dogs strut their stuff at Seattle Kennel Club’s annual show Ellen Banner: ebanner@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
