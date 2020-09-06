Spray, suds and Speedos were everywhere Sunday outside The Cuff Complex in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood as the Quake Rugby club held a car wash fundraiser.

Seattle Quake Rugby is a local and primarily gay men’s rugby club. After a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, they filed to return to play, and started practicing again last week in a modified fashion.

Running a rugby club isn’t cheap, so fundraising is an important factor. Earlier this year, pre-Covid, they photographed a risqué calendar titled “Specs Appeal,” a play on 20/20 vision for the year 2020, and were selling it at the car wash.

“We’re all just hoping Phase 3, Phase 4 comes along,” said Robert Aviles, treasurer of the club. “We’re all just really itching to tackle each other.”

To find out more about Seattle Quake Rugby and purchase your own calendar, check out their website at quakerugby.org