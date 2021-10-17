Clark County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed an armed person after a traffic stop in Vancouver, Washington, turned into a chase at around 2 a.m. Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said officers had “probable cause” to arrest the person for assault with a handgun. They forced the fleeing car to stop near the intersection of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast 49th Street through a tactical maneuver.

Officers or an officer shot the person after he or she exited the car, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office said the person was armed with a handgun and failed to comply with deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the person who was shot or give any further details about the shooting.

An investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the Southwest Washington Regional Independent Investigation Team.