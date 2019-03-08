No information on the severity of the crash or injuries is available yet.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a helicopter crash on Friday morning.

KIRO-TV reports it happened in the remote West Twin River area, northwest of Lake Crescent.

The Clallam County Emergency Operations Center has been activated.

The sheriff’s office said it would send out more details when they are available.

