The city of Seattle is proposing to submit a series of reports beginning in July to show whether federally mandated police reforms are locked in place, with an ultimate goal of terminating a court-ordered agreement by 2020.

Having been found in compliance with the main terms of the agreement earlier this year, the city has submitted a detailed plan targeting the second phase of the city’s 2012 consent decree with the U.S. Justice Department.

It requires the Police Department to demonstrate in the next two years that it is maintaining reforms to address allegations of excessive force and biased policing.

In a landmark ruling Jan. 10, U.S. District Judge James Robart found the Police Department in “full and effective compliance” with the consent decree, calling the accomplishment an “enormous milestone” while warning that the city still faced work that, in many ways, represented the most difficult portion of the process to fulfill.

“The ability to sustain the good work that has begun is not a foregone conclusion,” the judge added. “It will require dedication, hard work, creativity, flexibility, vigilance, endurance, and continued development and refinement of policies and procedures in accordance with constitutional principles,” Robart wrote.

If the plan is approved by Robart, the city would take the lead role in the “critical self-analysis,” although the Justice Department and the court’s monitor, Merrick Bobb, would closely scrutinize the progress.

“From the City’s perspective, the most important shift from the first phase of the Consent Decree is that the compliance period will focus on demonstrating that the City is sustaining compliance via assessments derived and directed by the City,” the city’s attorneys say in a newly filed memorandum to the court.

In separate filings, the Justice Department and monitor concurred with the plan, labeling it a joint approach that resulted from extensive discussions.

The city would submit seven quarterly reports to the court beginning in July, with the hope of including a joint motion to terminate the consent decree with its final filing in January 2020.

While the city’s proposal is designed to pinpoint concerns so they can be quickly fixed, the timeline could change if “significant shortcomings” are identified, according to the city’s memorandum.

“The City recognizes that, ultimately, it is more important to get this right than to simply get this done,” the memorandum says.

The first report presumably wouldn’t come until after Mayor Jenny Durkan has announced her appointment of a new police chief. In May, a search committee is to submit a list of candidates to Durkan, who will select from the list by June, according to the mayor’s office.

The mayor’s pick will be subject to City Council confirmation, although there is no timetable for that at this point. Interim Police Chief Carmen Best is seeking the job.

Under the plan submitted to Robart, the Police Department’s Audit, Policy & Research Section would conduct audits, paying particular attention to concerns flagged by the monitor and the court during the first phase.

The reports would be designed not only to sustain compliance, but to “drive reform beyond the requirements of the Decree and after federal oversight has ended,” according to the memorandum.

Among various bench marks, each report will contain statistics on use of force and crisis intervention, as well as summaries of how force is reviewed and the results of internal investigations into alleged misconduct by officers related to consent-decree policies.

The city also would provide updates on protracted contract negotiations with the Seattle Police Officers’ Guild to ensure any agreement with the union, which represents sergeants and officers, “falls within the boundaries” of the consent decree, the memorandum says.

Robart has warned that the city’s progress could be “imperiled” if bargaining results in changes to accountability measures he deems to be inconsistent with the consent decree. The two sides have been engaged in closed-door talks in an attempt to end the stalemate.

Another part of the plan calls for the court’s monitor to re-engage an outside firm to survey community confidence in the Police Department, as Bobb did in the first phase.

“The survey will put particular focus on ‘isolated communities’ … to assess SPD’s efforts in improving communications and relationships with these groups,” the memorandum says.

In one of his reports, Bobb found that while officers were following policy in stops and detentions, a disparity existed between the percentage of stops of African Americans compared with their percentage in Seattle’s population.

Under the plan, the Police Department will look beyond addressing disparate impacts arising from stops and detentions to include use of force and any other practices, according to the memorandum. Already, the department has sought the assistance of the director of Northeastern University’s Institute on Race and Justice, the memorandum says.

The department also believes that its early-warning system to identify problem behaviors in officers and prevent misconduct isn’t as effective as it could be, the memorandum says.

As a result, the department is participating in a national task force headed by the University of Chicago Crime Lab to rethink approaches to early intervention, according to the memorandum.

Bobb, in his filing on the proposed plan to maintain compliance, said it represents a “sound approach” that should be approved by the court.

U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes in Seattle and John Gore, acting assistant attorney of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, wrote in their filing that the plan “should be used as the governing document for this next, important phase of work under the Consent Decree.”