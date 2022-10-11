After more than two-and-a-half years, the city of Seattle will end its COVID-19 emergency proclamation at the end of the month.

Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Tuesday that Seattle will lift its residual COVID emergency order to align with Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to end the statewide state of emergency on Oct. 31.



“While the impacts of the pandemic continue to be felt by our neighbors and communities, it is thanks to our city’s strong response — including our high vaccination rate and strong health care system — that we can continue moving toward recovery and revitalization,” Harrell said in a news release. “We will continue to follow the recommendations of public health experts and science leaders to support the safety and well-being of our communities.”



The remaining policies tied to the emergency order — including some renter protections and wage protections for gig workers — will end on or after Nov. 1, and “others will be phased out over time.”

Some policies affected by the change include:

• A citywide requirement for property owners to “negotiate payment plans to limit evictions and limits on commercial-tenant personal liability” will end six months after the end of the emergency proclamation, or May 1, 2023.

• Hazard pay for food-delivery gig workers, established by ordinance, will end Nov. 1.

Harrel already lifted mask and other practical COVID precautions in city buildings earlier this year and the vaccine requirement for contractors and staff is unaffected by the order, according to the mayor’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.