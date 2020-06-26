It appears Seattle’s Department of Transportation (SDOT) is in position at 12th Avenue and Pike Street on Capitol Hill with trucks and machinery to begin removing the concrete barriers that have defined the edges of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP.

City crews were at the protest zone by 6 a.m. Friday. At least one protester was lying in the street to block a piece of machinery.

SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson said around 7:45 a.m. that he is working to get clarification from the department on what is happening at the CHOP site.