It appears Seattle’s Department of Transportation (SDOT) is preparing to remove the concrete barriers that have defined the edges of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP.

City crews were at 12th Avenue and Pike Street on Capitol Hill by 6 a.m. Friday with trucks and machinery. At least one protester was lying in the street in front of a piece of equipment. But as of 8 a.m., SDOT was not moving anything.

SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson said around 7:45 a.m. that he is working to get clarification from the department on what is happening at the CHOP site.

Omari Salisbury, a journalist who has been live streaming from the protests for weeks, said representatives from SDOT and Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office were talking with protesters around 6 a.m. about which barriers could be moved and said they’d be back in a few hours.

Salisbury said the city has been negotiating with protesters since CHOP was formed over logistics such as portable toilets and trash pickup. It was nothing new for SDOT to be there talking to protesters but it was new to have someone from the mayor’s office present, Salisbury said.