Kent Mayor Dana Ralph announced Friday that she has directed the city’s attorney to file for a restraining order against King County’s plan to open a quarantine facility for homeless people exposed to coronavirus in a motel along a busy corridor in the South King County city.

The move comes two days after Ralph and other Kent officials blasted King County Executive Dow Constantine’s decision to buy the EconoLodge motel on Central Avenue North and turn it into a quarantine site without, the mayor claimed, informing or consulting with city officials.

“We are very concerned about the public health and safety implications this has for our community,” Ralph said Wednesday. “They are replicating and bringing a situation similar in scale to the Life Care Center of Kirkland and dropping it off in Kent.”

Kent officials claimed the county chose Kent because it’s a low-income and diverse community.

Constantine’s office has denied the claims, saying the 85-room motel property was the only site that met public health’s criteria for the emergency quarantine facility, which includes rooms with separate HVAC units and doors that open to the outside, not to a hallway.

Constantine, who on Saturday declared an emergency in King County, also announced that modular housing sites would be set up in White Center, Interbay and in North Seattle to be used to quarantine as many as 170 people.

Ralph, who also signed a city emergency proclamation in response to the coronavirus outbreak on Friday, was expected to reveal more details about the city’s legal action at a news conference at 4 p.m.