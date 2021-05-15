A 79-year-old woman has died after being rushed to the hospital Friday evening after a fire in a West Seattle residential building that’s also home to Seattle City Council President M. Lorena González. On Saturday, González identified the woman as her mother-in-law, Mary Lou Williams.

On Saturday morning, Seattle Fire Department officials said the fire was accidental and “likely caused by an electrical failure. The estimated loss is still being determined.”

González, a candidate for mayor, lives with her family in the building.

Williams died after sustaining “significant injuries from a fire in her condo unit located just two floors above our condo,” González said in a statement Saturday morning. Fire officials said Friday night that Williams had been taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

“My husband, Cameron and his brother Carlos, have lost their beloved mother and my daughter, Nadia, has lost her Grandma. Our loss is unimaginable,” Gonzalez said her statement. “She was a member of the West Seattle Senior Center, where she often taught art classes and sold her own art. Her artistic ability was incredible and we live in a home with her art and memories on every wall.”

On Twitter Friday evening, González wrote that she and her immediate family, her husband and daughter, weren’t at home when the fire started. On Saturday, González said her family’s home was spared but that the building is uninhabitable. They plan to stay with friends, she said, until they assess the damage.

The fire began around 6 p.m. Friday and was out by 6:30 p.m., Seattle Fire Department officials said Friday. The building, in the 4400 block of 44th Avenue Southwest near the West Seattle Junction, was evacuated, officials said. No other injuries were reported.