A citizens group has filed a court appeal, seeking to block the permit King County granted last month allowing an asphalt plant to be built on the banks of the Cedar River in Renton.

The group, Citizens to Stop SR 169 Asphalt Plant, is mostly made up of residents who live near the site of Lakeside Industries’ proposed plant and has been fighting for years to block the plant.

The appeal, filed in King County Superior Court, cites environmental and quality of life concerns in seeking to block the permit.

“This plant is expected to add 295 trucks per day to an already existing traffic problem in the area,” the appeal says. “Pollutants will fill the air and children will be exposed to the harmful impacts of this plant. Seniors who have lived here for 40 or more years that do not need the added Influence of asphalt fumes on their health.”

The permitting division of the county’s Department of Local Services ruled in April that the long-planned project, which has been fiercely opposed by neighbors and environmental groups, “does not pose a probable significant adverse impact to the environment,” as long as the company takes certain mitigation measures.

The lawsuit seeks to undo the county’s decision and force Lakeside Industries to conduct a formal environmental impact study, a process that frequently takes years.

“The County did not conduct an adequate analysis of the air quality, odor, and health impacts of the project, including impacts on the homes and other land uses in the immediate vicinity of the proposed asphalt plant, including the Maple Valley Heights neighborhood,” the lawsuit says.

It also cites concern about noise, spills and leaks and the plant’s effect on salmon recovery in the Cedar River.

The decision granting the permit came six years after Lakeside Industries bought the 25-acre parcel on Highway 169 and nearly four years after Lakeside, which has a dozen asphalt plants in Western Washington, first applied to build a new plant on the site.

The proposed site sits about 150 feet from the Cedar River, separated by a five-lane highway and a bike path.

The river flows wide and gentle, the result of previous county-led remediation efforts to ease flood risks and improve fish habitat.

It’s also about 5 miles from Interstate 405. In a region that continues to grow, asphalt — to build roads, to fix roads, to pave — needs to be made somewhere, and not too far away, because it has to stay hot in transit.

“We recognize there are community concerns regarding the environmental impacts of the relocated facility, but much of what we’ve heard is misinformation,” Karen Deal, environmental and land use director for Lakeside, said Friday. “Lakeside remains committed to being an environmental leader, striving to protect our air, land and water quality, while providing an essential product to support critical projects in the South King County region.”

The site was a coal mine in the 1920s, a county-owned maintenance facility for decades and then a landscaping supply company.

It was rezoned in 2008 in a little-noticed amendment to a massive piece of mandatory legislation. It was shifted from rural, with only one home allowed every 5 acres, to industrial.

Lakeside bought the site in 2016 for $9.5 million, five times its assessed value. The company says it will improve conditions at the site.

The county’s permit ruling wrote the company’s plans to restore buffers for wetlands and streams are “far beyond Code requirements.”

“Lakeside will capture, treat, and infiltrate all stormwater, thus improving the conditions adjacent to the Cedar River,” Deal said.