Seattle’s citizen police commission asked a federal judge Monday to deny the city’s proposal to fix deficiencies in the Police Department’s disciplinary system, bluntly asserting that it is “not a plan to fully embrace” reforms.

In court papers filed in U.S. District Court, the Community Police Commission (CPC) also asked U.S. District Judge James Robart to order the city to adopt a blueprint based on existing remedies.

The commission’s attorneys wrote that the city has “sidestepped” Robart’s earlier directive to show how it will fix what the CPC called the “continued, embedded barriers to a transparent, fair, timely, effective, and procedurally just disciplinary system.”

The filing came after city attorneys submitted court papers to Robart on Thursday, in which they asked him to approve a plan allowing a group of outside consultants to study the Police Department’s disciplinary system.

The consultants would focus on issues raised by Robart, including appeal procedures for disciplined officers, artificial deadlines to complete internal investigations and a lack of subpoena power to obtain information about officers.

Once completed, the city would use the consultant’s information to push reforms, making them “top priorities” when the next round of negotiations with the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) begins early next year, the attorneys said.

Advertising

Stephanie Formas, spokeswoman for Mayor Jenny Durkan, said Friday that the mayor and Police Chief Carmen Best are “wholly committed to true community-based policing, and a department that is accountable, effective and continuously improving.”

Reform advocates have said the city should rely on years of work by the CPC and others that led in 2017 to the City Council’s passage of a landmark police-accountability ordinance hailed as a national model.

Earlier this month, the CPC submitted a letter and detailed analysis to the city in which it recommended using the legislation as a road map and rejected the city’s approach.

In Monday’s filing, the CPC’s attorneys said city officials did not fully consult with the CPC, as previously directed by the court, before adopting a faulty plan that ignores the existing solutions.

“There is no need to reinvent the wheel,” the attorneys wrote on behalf of the panel.

Officials in Durkan’s office have said they consulted with a wide range of people before developing what they characterized as a careful, comprehensive plan.

Advertising

Robart is presiding over a 2012 consent decree between the city and Justice Department requiring the Police Department to address allegations that officers too often resorted to excessive force and displayed troubling evidence of biased policing. The CPC, an advisory body, was created as part of the agreement.

In January 2018, Robart found the city in full compliance with the agreement.

But in May, after the city signed a new contract with SPOG that altered key aspects of the 2017 legislation, Robart found the city partly out of compliance. He cited, in part, an arbitrator’s decision last year to overturn the firing of an officer who had punched a handcuffed woman after she kicked him. The judge then asked the city to devise a “methodology” to fix deficiencies.

In a separate ruling Friday, a King County judge reversed the arbitrator and reinstated the firing of Officer Adley Shepherd.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.