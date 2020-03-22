Local News Church during pandemic: Empty pews, but video cameras are recording for people to worship online Originally published March 22, 2020 at 4:45 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Kirkland neighbors bond with music amid coronavirus outbreak Woodland Park Zoo’s newborn baby gorilla doing well Photos: Monday coronavirus developments in Seattle area Share story By Amanda Snyder Seattle Times photo staff Amanda Snyder is a Seattle Times staff photographer. Reach her at asnyder@seattletimes.com. View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.