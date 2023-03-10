The sport and commercial catch of Chinook salmon off Washington’s coast would bump up in 2023 under all of the alternatives released Friday by the Pacific Fishery Management Council.

Chinook is the largest of North American salmon, a prized catch and also a key food for the southern resident orcas listed for protection under the Endangered Species Act.

The sport fishery alternatives released Friday range from an overall catch quota of 32,500 to 42,500 Chinook for the area north of Oregon’s Cape Falcon that encompasses Washington coastal waters. That compares with a 27,000 fish quota in 2022.

The alternatives for the commercial troll fishery in this area ranged from 32,500 to 42,500 Chinook, compared with 27,000 last year.

The tribal ocean fisheries north of Cape Falcon are still being negotiated but currently range from 30,000 to 50,000 Chinook.

The council worked with the National Marine Fisheries Service to understand the effects of the southern resident killer whales. The fishery management plan was amended to address the needs of the whales while providing salmon harvest opportunities, according to a council statement.

The council will consult with scientists, take public comment and choose final alternatives at meetings scheduled for April 1-7.

The council Friday also released quotas under consideration for ocean coho salmon.

For sport anglers, the overall catch limit for the area north of Cape Falcon would range from 142,800 to 168,000 marked hatchery coho. Last year, that limit was 168,000.

For commercial fishermen, the coho quotas would range from 27,200 to 32,000. Last year, that limit was 32,000.

For tribal ocean fisheries, the overall catch limit, while still under negotiation, could range from 42,000 to 62,000 under the alternatives now under consideration.

The council is a mix of industry, state and federal officials established by a landmark federal law — the Magnuson-Stevens act passed by Congress in 1976 that extended U.S. fisheries jurisdiction to a 200-mile zone off the nation’s coasts..

“Meeting our conservation and management objectives continues to be the highest priority for the Council,” said council Chair Marc Gorelnik in a written statement. “Balancing those objectives while providing meaningful commercial and recreational seasons remains a challenge in 2023.”