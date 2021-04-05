Brrrr! A cold front and clear skies set us up for a couple of unusually cold mornings this week with temperatures that dipped down into the 30s in some parts of Puget Sound, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

It’s one of the chilliest starts to April in a decade, with an overnight temperature of 33 degrees near the University of Washington, the weather service said.

But the payoff will come over the next two days when we enjoy clear, blue skies and temperatures that steadily warm up into the mid-50s, said meteorologist Steve Reidy.

On Wednesday, we’ll get another system of rain coming in, so enjoy the sun while it’s out, he said.

5 am temperatures around the area. Lots of places below freezing in the South Sound and Southwest Interior as well as in the foothills. Temperatures will drop a couple more degrees before sunrise. Be safe out there on the roads this morning. #wawx pic.twitter.com/7J3PiCTWjJ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 5, 2021