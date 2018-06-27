Local NewsPhoto & Video Children have fun sharing Nepali culture Originally published June 27, 2018 at 7:18 pm Mahima Adhikari, at left; Ritika Biswakarma, center, and Prashika Mongar attend the final day of South Nepali Class at Asian Counseling and Referral Services in Kent recently. The program, which started in April, teaches Nepali reading, writing, dances and culture to around 60 students in the Nepali and Bhutanese community on Saturday mornings. “This program is important because it helps kids to learn the language,” says Mitra Dhital, coordinator of the class. “It helps to share resources, ideas to be successful in this country. It helps to pass cultural values and norms to (a) new generation.” Dhital says the program is self-funded and run by 19 volunteers, a 12-person management team and is expected to expand in September. For more information, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/southnepali.class.5 (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times) The South Nepali Class teaches Nepali reading, writing, dances and culture to around 60 students. Share story By Erika Schultz Seattle Times staff photographer Erika Schultz: eschultz@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryCruise ship squeaks through Ballard Locks
