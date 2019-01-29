Detectives believe speed was a factor in the crash and are investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved, according to Everett police.

Everett police continue to investigate a one-car crash on Sunday morning that killed a 5-year-old girl and 25-year-old man.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased Tuesday as Isabella Torres, 5, of Everett; and Alemayehu A. Derege, 25, of Lynnwood.

Both were in the back seat of the car at the time of the crash, according to a statement from Everett Police Department. A woman was also in the car, as well as a man who was driving, and both are expected to survive, police said.

The car was traveling east in the 1100 block of 112th Street Southeast around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, when the driver lost control while passing through an intersection at Evergreen Way, according to police. The car struck a tree and power pole, breaking the car into two pieces. Witnesses told police the car was moving at a high speed.

Witnesses found the young girl in the back seat of the vehicle and performed CPR, according to Everett police. The woman was found in the front passenger seat with serious injuries. The two men were found lying in the roadway, one dead and the other seriously injured. The injured passengers were taken to local hospitals, where the girl later died.

Detectives believe speed was a factor in the crash and are investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved, according to Everett police. Department spokesman Aaron Snell said it won’t be determined whether anyone involved will face criminal charges until the investigation is complete.