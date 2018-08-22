The fire affected only one unit, and was doused by 4 a.m. Valley Regional Fire Authority didn't report the age of the child.

A young child was found dead in the ruins of an apartment fire in Auburn early Wednesday, according to the Valley Regional Fire Authority.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in an apartment on the top floor of the Clearwater Ridge Apartments in the 3700 block of Auburn Way South shortly after 3 a.m., according to Valley Regional’s Twitter account. The fire affected one unit, and was doused by 4 a.m.

The fire agency didn’t report the age of the child.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, the authority said.

The Red Cross said on Twitter that volunteers are providing services to affected people.

