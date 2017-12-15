There are reports all over Eugene, Oregon, of an increased rat population, prompting concern about rodents as well-known carriers of infectious diseases.

EUGENE, Ore. — In late 2016, Eugene resident Jim Kocher and his wife, Sally, began hearing strange knocking and pitter-patter sounds in the ceiling and walls of their home.

An exterminator quickly identified the culprits as rats and, over the course of six months, trapped about 10 of them. But after a year of lost sleep and increased anxiety, rodents still are running free somewhere inside their home.

Kocher, who has owned his house for 30 years, said he’d never seen a rat indoors there before last year.

“We’re traumatized,” said Kocher, who estimated the couple have spent well over a $1,000 on pest control. “If we hear a sound in the middle of the night now, it’s just a horrible feeling.”

The Kochers are hardly alone.

About 100 people in their Friendly area neighborhood in south-central Eugene have reported seeing or hearing rats in their homes or around the neighborhood within the past few months.

In response, the neighborhood association has formed a group, known as the Rodent Action Team, or RAT, to coordinate efforts to best the pests.

“Rats have been present all along,” said Jason Blazar, a landscape ecologist who lives in the neighborhood and leads the group. “We hit this tipping point, and it’s kind of added up.”

Blazar and other neighbors say the problem is bigger than they can handle and are seeking help from City Hall. Eugene city councilors, at the request of Councilor Emily Semple, who represents the neighborhood, have agreed to have a discussion.

Residents “have been doing a good job with responding, but it’s too big,” Semple said.

The area isn’t unique. There are reports all over the city of an increased rat population, including along River Road, downtown and the northern and western neighborhoods of the city.

Rodents are well-known as carriers of infectious diseases.

Dr. Patrick Luedtke, Lane County’s health officer, said there has been no increase in reports of infectious diseases that can be traced to rats. Those include bubonic plague, hantavirus, leptospirosis and rat-bite fever. Humans can get these diseases if they are bitten by an infected rat or inhale or ingest microorganisms in the rat’s feces or urine.

“We’re not seeing that, which is good,” Luedtke said.

Lane County Public Health does not have a rodent-eradication program.

Representatives of four local pest-control companies told The Register-Guard last week that they’ve seen a marked increase in calls about rats over at least the past year. City officials also have noted a similar increase in public complaints about rodents.

“We’re seeing an explosion in the rat population,” said Ed Byerly, the owner of Oregon Pest Control.

The pest-control representatives said that typically there is a spike in calls about rats with the onset of cold weather as rodents seek warm shelter. But Byerly said he received two calls a week about rats last summer, compared with one a month in a normal year.

Grant Williams, who owns Ultimate Pest Control, said he’s receiving three times more calls about rats than normal, and his supply ordering is barely keeping pace.

The representatives all identity as a primary culprit the prevalence of chicken coops, compost piles and backyard gardens around Eugene. They also note that weather and increased development can be factors.

In 2013, city councilors relaxed regulations for urban farming. The change increased the number of chickens a resident can have within the city limits from two to six, plus up to six chicks.

Robin Morrison, branch manager for Bug Zapper Pest Control, said the chicken coops, compost piles and fallen, rotting fruit are a magnet for rodents.

“That’s like a free buffet for rats,” he said.

Kocher, who has an enclosed compost bin, said there are open compost piles near his home.

Rats are prolific breeders and will spread out as the competition for food by a burgeoning rodent population grows. They also are adept at finding “chinks in the armor” of houses, including a crack in a foundation or a hole in a crawl space vent, Williams said.

Byerly noted that a rat can fit through an opening the size of a quarter.

And once inside, rodents can create havoc, chewing on walls and wiring and urinating and defecating widely.

Steve Barron, who lives in the Gilham neighborhood in north Eugene, said he spotted his first rat in his garage in October. He has owned the house for 14 years, and the encounter was his first there.

He trapped one but kept seeing and hearing more, including one rodent he observed climbing down a bicycle he hung from his ceiling like it was a jungle gym.

“I’m lying in bed, and I could hear them chewing” at 3 a.m., he said.

He said the rats likely were attracted to the dog food he kept in the garage, the door of which he regularly cracked open for ventilation. He now keeps the door shut.

After trapping six, Barron said the rats are now gone. But they might have damaged his home’s heat ducts. A contractor will come out Monday to evaluate.

“It’s been a bit of a headache,” he said. “The big concern is, what kind of damage are they doing?”

The formation of the Friendly RAT group began with Blazar commiserating with his neighbors about the rodents in early 2017.

Blazar and his neighbors all have chicken coops, so they discussed taking steps to keep rats out of them. Rats are attracted to chicken feed and also are known to steal the eggs for a later meal.

Not wanting to simply drive the rodents elsewhere, Blazar approached the neighborhood association’s board last summer about the issue, and two other neighbors soon joined him to form the team.

At the neighborhood’s summer picnic, about 100 people told Blazar they’d seen or heard rats in their homes or around the neighborhood in the last few months. About 40 people placed dots on an aerial map of Friendly identifying where they’d seen rats, showing the wide sweep of the problem.

The RAT group considered applying for a city neighborhood grant to buy enclosed compost bins, but soon realized more needed to be done. Blazar expected a few neighbors to show up for a Nov. 8 neighborhood meeting about the problem, but nearly 30 people attended. Some longtime residents said they’d never had rat problems until the past year.

One man said he’d seen a rat in his child’s bedroom. Another speaker claimed to have caught 100 rats. Other speakers were nearly in tears relating their stories, Kocher said.

Blazar said the meeting was cathartic and that people may have been reluctant to talk about rats because of shame and embarrassment.

Blazar said his team is pressing ahead with an informational website, a brochure and a data-gathering app that allows residents to report details about their encounters with rodents.

Eugene generally leaves it up to individual property owners to deal with rats — with some exceptions. City code prohibits conditions that attract rats, and requires “rodent-proof” chicken coops and other outbuildings where food is present. It prohibits owners from storing garbage and other items. It also gives city employees the authority to make inspections and issue notices of violation.

Rachelle Nicholas, the city’s code-compliance supervisor, said rat-related complaints have risen in recent years and spiked last summer. Inspectors who respond try to identify the source of the problem and to educate homeowners, she said.

The city also baits its sanitary sewer lines with rat poison if a resident makes a request and an employee finds evidence of rats. The city does not bait its stormwater pipes.

Rats can get into homes through cracks and holes in aging sewer lines.

Blazar said the city could help improve the situation with a permanent, citywide food-waste collection program, and also by prioritizing the replacement of older sewer lines and organizing workshops to teach residents how to keep chicken coops and compost piles rodent-free.

“Education is key here,” he said.

Others suggest the city subsidize the cost of enclosed compost bins or even ban chicken coops and outdoor compost piles.