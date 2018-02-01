SEATTLE (AP) — The Cheesecake Factory restaurant chain has agreed to pay $15,000 to settle a federal complaint that it failed to provide a sign language interpreter or other accommodations for a deaf part-time dishwasher at its downtown Seattle location.
Under the settlement, announced Thursday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Calabasas Hills, Calif.-based chain will provide closed captioning for the training and orientation videos that are required viewing for new hires.
The dishwasher, Oleg Ivanov, will receive the $15,000 in back pay and damages.
The EEOC said Ivanov was hired in 2014, but managers showed him training videos that lacked closed captioning. As a result, Ivanov didn’t learn that he should frequently check his work schedule because it could change with little notice.
Most Read Stories
- African-American man fighting for his life after unprovoked racist ‘rage’ attack in Auburn
- Seattleites making a run to the border for ... Coke? | Danny Westneat
- Fish farm caused Atlantic salmon spill near San Juans, then tried to hide how bad it was, state says WATCH
- Texts and emails reveal behind-the-scenes battles as Ed Murray tried to save his career VIEW
- Four-star DB Julius Irvin chooses the Huskies over Alabama and USC
The agency said he was fired for missing a shift, and he wasn’t provided an interpreter in disciplinary meetings.