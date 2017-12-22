Seattle Sketcher Gabriel Campanario captures the glow of the festive lights that illuminate the historic Air Raid Tower in this Seattle neighborhood.

Sketched Dec. 14, 2017

You have to come sketch the Phinney Ridge monkeys!

Wait, what?

Although Phinney Ridge is home to the Woodland Park Zoo, the neighbors who started telling me about this three years ago weren’t talking about real monkeys. They were referring to the festive monkey-shaped lights that have become the talk of the neighborhood every holiday season.

As I sat to make this sketch of two holiday monkeys climbing the historic Air Raid Tower, I lost count of how many times I heard the word “monkey” around me, especially when parents walked by with their small children.

The glowing monkey decorations can also be found in more than 200 businesses along Phinney Avenue North and Greenwood Avenue North.

Sketching in the cold and at night is a challenge, but I’m glad I stopped by to see the holiday monkeys in the “wild.” Publishing this sketch also gives me a perfect opportunity to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas!