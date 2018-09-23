Local NewsPhotography Check out giant pumpkins in Skagit Valley Originally published September 23, 2018 at 4:59 pmUpdated September 23, 2018 at 5:28 pm Check out giant pumpkins in Skagit ValleyBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Tall ships head out after Lake Washington visit Greek festival returns to Montlake A Latin American celebration of freedom at Seattle Center Great pumpkins are in competition at a Mount Vernon weigh-off. Share story By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer More Photo Galleries Tall ships head out after Lake Washington visit Greek festival returns to Montlake A Latin American celebration of freedom at Seattle Center Alan Berner View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.