The jury has reached a verdict at the murder trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death.

The verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin is expected to be read Tuesday afternoon.

The racially diverse jury — anonymous and sequestered from the outside world — resumed deliberations in the morning as lawmakers and fellow citizens alike delivered their own opinions about the combustible case that triggered protests, scattered violence and a reckoning over racism in the U.S.

