The jury has reached a verdict at the murder trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death.
The verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin is expected to be read Tuesday afternoon.
The racially diverse jury — anonymous and sequestered from the outside world — resumed deliberations in the morning as lawmakers and fellow citizens alike delivered their own opinions about the combustible case that triggered protests, scattered violence and a reckoning over racism in the U.S.
Throughout Tuesday, The Seattle Times will post updates from Minneapolis and across the U.S., as well as reactions in the Seattle area.
Seattle City Council reschedules meeting as verdict approaches
The Seattle City Council rescheduled its planned Community and Economic Development Committee meeting, in the minutes before the verdict at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd was announced.
Councilmember Tammy Morales, the committee chair, announced the move on Twitter.
—David Gutman
Ex-cop Derek Chauvin returns to the courthouse to hear verdict at his murder trial in George Floyd’s death
MINNEAPOLIS — Ex-cop Derek Chauvin has returned to the courthouse to hear the verdict at his murder trial in George Floyd’s death.
—Associated Press
Biden praying for ‘the right verdict’ in Chauvin trial
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was “praying the verdict is the right verdict” in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. He said he believed the case, which had gone to the jury and put the nation on edge, was “overwhelming.”
Biden told reporters he was only weighing in on the trial into the death of George Floyd, who died with Chauvin’s knee on his neck, because the jury in the case had been sequestered. He said he called Floyd’s family on Monday to offer prayers and “ can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they’re feeling.”
“They’re a good family and they’re calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is,” Biden said a few hours before the verdict was to be announced. “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict. I think it’s overwhelming, in my view. I wouldn’t say that unless the jury was sequestered now.”
—Associated Press
Facebook prepares for Chauvin verdict by enforcing its rules
Facebook is stepping up the enforcement of its rules ahead of the verdict in former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in George Floyd’s death.
The social media giant is tightening its content-moderation efforts, saying it wants to “protect peaceful protests and limit content that could lead to civil unrest or violence.”
The steps that Facebook is taking include identifying and removing calls to bring arms to areas in Minneapolis, which it has temporarily deemed to be a high-risk location. It says it is also removing material that “praises, celebrates or mocks George Floyd’s death.”
The company enacted similar measures to prevent the flow of misinformation and calls to violence in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election as the world awaited results. While they worked to reduce misinformation, the measures were not permanent.
Jury reaches verdict at trial over George Floyd’s death
MINNEAPOLIS — The jury reached a verdict Tuesday at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, the Black man who was pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck in a case that set off a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
The verdict, arrived at after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days, was to be read late in the afternoon in a city on edge against the possibility of more unrest like that that erupted last spring.