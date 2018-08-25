After two days of relatively clear skies, air-quality watchdogs Saturday issued an alert for King County and most of Western Washington, saying smoke was likely to make it unhealthy to be outside at times through Sunday, and perhaps afterward.

The Seattle area awoke Saturday morning to an acrid campfire smell, low-slung haze, and a dreary forecast for the weekend: The smoke was back.

A reading at 10 a.m. showed air quality for Seattle as unhealthy. Conditions were worse in Central Washington, nearer to fires burning in the Cascade Mountains, with the cities of Twisp, Omak, Chelan and Winthrop having the worst reported air quality in the country Saturday morning, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow.gov.

The Seattle area has been blanketed at times in recent weeks by the haze of wildfires burning across the Pacific Northwest, including a particularly bad stretch that limited visibility and had public agencies asking people to stay indoors early this week.

The winds that cleared much of that haze Thursday and Friday were fleeting. Changing weather patterns drew smoke back into central Puget Sound from the Maple fire on the Olympic Peninsula, as well as fires burning on Vancouver Island, B.C.

Light rain, which fell in Seattle early Saturday and could continue off and on Sunday, could bring temporary improvement, the National Weather Service said.

The persistence of the wildfire smoke warrants extra caution, public health experts say. While readings at any one time might not appear severe, the cumulative exposure to airborne particulate matter and other pollutants over the last few weeks means it is likely a good idea for all adults to limit their time outside.