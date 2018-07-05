Morning Brief is a newsletter from The Seattle Times delivered straight to your inbox every morning, Monday through Friday. Our editors choose the morning’s most important and entertaining items, and deliver them to you in short, easy-to-digest bites.

At joyous Seattle ceremony, 498 become U.S. citizens — and consider what’s ahead

New U.S. citizens Tamara Evans, from Jamaica, and Allan Ordonez, from the Philippines, hug moments after taking the oath of allegiance in a Fourth of July ceremony at Seattle Center. Both serve in the U.S. Navy. Political issues loom large for many of the new citizens, who swarmed voter-registration tables after the ceremony. Our booming city capped off the day with a ka-booming fireworks show; enjoy the photos.

Need to know

That giant cloud of black smoke last night wasn’t from fireworks. Flames shot from an industrial area near the West Seattle Bridge as firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze.

Boeing and Embraer today unveiled a $4.75 billion joint venture that would expand the U.S. planemaker’s manufacturing base abroad while extending its reach into the market for small jetliners. Boeing would hold an 80 percent stake and control the new company’s management and operations. It could take a while to close the deal, though.

Things got hectic yesterday at Harborview Medical Center after a murder suspect told jail officers he wasn’t feeling well and was brought over from the jail. He escaped but was shot not far away, after possibly trying to commandeer a passing car. Giovanni Herrin, 19, who is charged in connection with his girlfriend’s death, was brought back to the hospital he had just fled, with non-life-threatening injuries.

We’re on the eve of a trade war with China. President Donald Trump’s first tariffs are scheduled to hit $34 billion of Chinese imports tomorrow, and Beijing plans new taxes on hundreds of American products, including pork, poultry, soybeans and corn — an unprecedented commerce battle between the world’s two largest economies. Long-term, a broad trade war could seriously hurt Boeing. Here’s a quick guide, plus editorial cartoonist David Horsey’s take on how Trump’s tariffs on goods from a wide range of countries will hit home in Washington state.

Throwback Thursday

Wheeeeee! The Giant Whirl spun riders on swings at Playland in 1932. The million-dollar amusement park, where the 10-cent admission price could buy you “the banishment of jaded nerves, nagging thoughts and worries,” also featured “one of the longest and fastest rides in the history of the amusement world,” until the ride was lost in a fire. Can you guess where this thrilling slice of paradise was? See if you’re right and banish some nerves with more fun images.

What we’re talking about

Stop the presses: Costco is changing its food-court menu to offer healthier fare. The $1.50 all-beef hot dog combo – 137 million sold last year – isn’t going anywhere. But another classic favorite is. More food samples:

Veggie lovers, these burgers are for you: Our writer searched Seattle to find five great veggie burgers.

Our writer searched Seattle to find five great veggie burgers. Burger Battle Royale: We’re down to the Final Four Seattle-area restaurants. Cast your vote.

We’re down to the Final Four Seattle-area restaurants. Cast your vote. It’s a July 4 tradition, like fireworks and barbecues: Champion eater Joey Chestnut chows down as many hot dogs as he can. This year he “found a vicious rhythm” and set a record, and a Seattleite had a nauseatingly impressive tally, too.

like fireworks and barbecues: Champion eater Joey Chestnut chows down as many hot dogs as he can. This year he “found a vicious rhythm” and set a record, and a Seattleite had a nauseatingly impressive tally, too. French fries can be sooooo good … until they inevitably get soggy. But a Northwest company has a new variety that stays crispy longer, a key perk in this era of food deliveries. Fun fact: The company’s Richland factory makes a million pounds of potato products a day, shooting some of them along at 75 mph.

Sure, they came to the Special Olympics USA Games to play soccer. But this team has earned all kinds of admirers for their singing, dancing and a burning need to get everyone fired up. They want it that way. Watch the Utah unified soccer team belt it out. And tennis player Santiago Castro has his own built-in rooting section — relatives from Florida, Colombia and points in between. “He’s the champion of the family,” his grandmother says. Enjoy some great photos from yesterday, and find today’s updates here.

Amazon delivers packages to the top of the world — well, almost. Leh, India, elevation 11,562 feet, is the highest spot where the company offers fast delivery. Amazon had to get creative to speed up deliveries to a place where internet service goes down for weeks or months, and the two roads to the outside world are snowed in every winter.

Worth a read

Nature under pressure: For more than a century, people have made and remade Union Bay, Seattle’s best-thriving wetland habitat. All along, we’ve been bending it to serve contemporary desires. But how much of a burden can we humans be before the strain is too much?

The Russian-produced nerve agent Novichok struck again in Britain, this time sending two everyday Britons to the hospital, frothing at the mouth and hallucinating. They’d recently visited Salisbury, where ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned. Police are taking all kinds of precautions in case the Skripals’ poisoner left a trail.

If and when the NBA returns a team to Seattle, here’s hoping it’s not the current NBA of haves and have-nots that finds only a handful of teams in title contention before the season even tips off, columnist Matt Calkins writes.

Tesla troubles: Dennis Dorfman has been waiting more than two years for his basic Tesla Model 3s. Now he’s worried that he might not get a fat tax credit that was key to his purchase decision, if he gets the car at all. Dorman is among would-be buyers who are losing faith in Elon Musk.

Wellness: The myth of the 3,500-calorie rule for dieting needs to die, writes nutritionist Carrie Dennett. Also, the People’s Pharmacy advises on Vicks VapoRub, hunting for discounts on prescription drugs, and an alternative treatment for swimmer’s ear.

Editorial/opinion

Voters in the 31st Legislative District should return Rep. Morgan Irwin, R-Enumclaw, to the state House, and the King County fingerprint levy should be approved on the Aug. 7 primary ballot, writes The Seattle Times editorial board.

Today’s weather

Sunny (um, a day late). High 81. Low 59. Sunrise 5:18. Sunset 9:09.

Today in history

Mercer Island residents vote to incorporate as a city in 1960, after an earlier attempt was turned down in 1945. The island becomes its own municipality, except for the business district, which votes a month later to become the town of Mercer Island. The island operates under two local governments until a mergerin 1970.