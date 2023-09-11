Another week, another “old Seattle” institution shutting its doors.

This time, it was the announcement of legendary fish market Mutual Fish deciding to close after over 75 years. The Japanese American-owned mainstay for seafood like sashimi-grade fish as well as my personal favorite, kasu black cod, said the choice to close was fairly sudden, telling Eater ongoing public safety issues on its beleaguered stretch of Rainier Avenue South contributed to the decision.

As I have written many times before, it’s easy to feel despair about Seattle’s changes. Too many feel like changes for the worse. Too many feel like the soul, uniqueness, grit and diversity of the city is being lost in favor of extreme wealth, inequality and cultural homogeneity.

But in addition to the losses, in recent weeks I have noticed some gains, as well.

Last weekend my family and I spent a day exploring the Central District’s 23rd and Union in its new incarnation. We were drawn by an event called “Nourish: A Black + POC Farmer’s Market” held in the Midtown Square public plaza. Sponsored by Black art space Arté Noir and Nurturing Roots Farm, the event featured free local produce, demonstrations and outreach from the Black Farmers Collective, Avole Coffee and many others.

Midtown Square is unmissable as you travel through the Central District today. Adorned in large-scale art by local artists with connections to the Central District, the building is bright, bold and a visual reminder of the community’s rich culture and history.

Arté Noir anchors the northwest corner of the building, showcasing the talent of local Black artists and creating a marketplace for gifts and goods. The second location of the Jerk Shack restaurant just opened and soon the formerly shuttered Central District institution legend, Ms. Helen’s Soul Bistro, will reopen there. Beloved restaurateur Donna Moodie is expected to open a new spot at Midtown called Boujie Bar, as well.

The art-covered public plaza is a key part of the Midtown Square project, on an intersection that Seattle Times reporter Gregory Scruggs described as a “microcosm for broader debates in the city about urbanization, gentrification and displacement.”

As developers began to eye the rapidly gentrifying neighborhood years ago for redevelopment, longtime community members became alarmed at the potential to accelerate the loss of the neighborhood’s Black population.

In 2020, the number of Black residents in Seattle was at the lowest point in 50 years, at under 7%, and the percent of Black residents of the Central District was down to 15%, from 75% in 1970, according to Seattle Times FYI Guy columnist Gene Balk.

Economic displacement is a key driver of this change, with racial wealth inequality leaving many Black families unable to keep up with Seattle’s skyrocketing housing costs.

Those factors are still very much in play, but a counterbalance for 23rd and Union has come through the work of local activists, organizers and Africatown Community Land Trust, in particular. Africatown partnered to develop the affordable housing Liberty Bank Building, on the site of the first Northwest African American-owned bank and has another affordable housing project, Africatown Plaza, on the other end of the Midtown Square block under development at 23rd and Spring.

On the southeast corner of the Liberty Bank Building is the much-lauded Communion restaurant, and our family stopped in to catch the “Gold and Juicy, Fry Fest and Crab Boil” special event at the same time as the farmers market.

The food was wonderful, as expected, but even more remarkable was the parade of friends and familiar faces we saw walking by as we ate on the patio, either coming to the restaurant, Avole, next door, the farmers market, Arté Noir or other Black-owned businesses on the block.

It felt like an “if you build it, they will come” moment, where community-involved, intentional development with the goal of cultural preservation front and center bore sweet fruit.

There is, no doubt, much more that needs to be done to ensure Black-owned businesses have the support and capital to survive in what has become an extremely expensive city to live in. Displacement has already occurred, and it’s unlikely that the gentrification trend will be reversed in a significant way, when the next census rolls around.

But spending a day in today’s 23rd and Union offered some hope for the future of our city. We may lose stalwarts like Mutual Fish, but gems like Ms. Helens can also make a welcome return, if we dedicate our time, resources and energy to make it so.