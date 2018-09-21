Daron Morris, 45, had announced his candidacy for King County prosecutor in the spring. He suspended his campaign Friday.

Daron Morris, a longtime King County public defender, announced Friday on Twitter that he has suspended his campaign for King County prosecutor due to health reasons.

“I regret to announce that I am suspending my campaign effective immediately due to medical reasons,” Morris wrote in a tweet just before noon Friday. “While I expect to make a full recovery, the present circumstances prevent me from continuing my campaign. Beyond that information, I ask for privacy for myself and my family.”

In an interview in May, Morris, 45, criticized Prosecutor Dan Satterberg for not doing enough “to make any fundamental progress in our basic approach to prosecution and criminal justice,” saying deputy prosecutors “violently coerce” defendants into plea bargains.

In his Friday tweet, Morris said “I truly believe we had a chance to win” against Satterberg, who has been the elected prosecutor for three terms.