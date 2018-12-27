Police and fire authorities offered alternate numbers for people having trouble getting through to 911.

Law-enforcement agencies throughout Western Washington warned of possible problems calling 911 Thursday evening because of CenturyLink outages. Police and fire representatives offered alternate numbers for anyone having trouble getting through to 911.

Callers having trouble reaching Seattle’s 911 Center should call 206-583-2111, 206-625-5011, according to the Seattle Police Department. People throughout Seattle and King County can also text 911.

If you are having difficulty connecting to the Seattle 911 Center, please call 206 583-2111, 206 625-5011 or text 911. City of Seattle technicians continue to work with @CenturyLink representatives to ensure our 911 service remains uninterrupted. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) December 28, 2018

In Pierce County, callers should try 253-538-3240 and select option 4 if they have trouble getting through to 911, said Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Trooper Johnna Batiste. Thurston County Emergency Management instructed people to call 360-704-2740 if they can’t get through to 911.

Apparently 911 centers are experiencing a major power outage and unable to connect to 911 calls. If you have to report an emergency please call (253) 538-3240. Option 4 will get you to dispatch. This center is in Pierce county. Use this number until further notice. pic.twitter.com/0TCtmm5GFE — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) December 28, 2018

The Emergency 9-1-1 telephone lines are down across Washington State. To reach Thurston County 9-1-1 call:

360-704-2740 — Thurston County EM (@ThurstonEM) December 28, 2018

Tacoma, Fife and Fircrest callers can also try 253-627-0151.

A nationwide CenturyLink outage has disrupted 911 emergency services in parts of our region. Anyone who has problems reaching 911 from the Tacoma, Fife or Fircrest area is advised to try a different phone, or to call the 10-digit emergency line at 253-627-0151. — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) December 28, 2018

Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom and Island county callers can use 360-654-1204, according to Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Trooper Heather Axtman. Axtman also offered additional numbers for each county: 425-407-3999 in Snohomish County, 360-428-3211 in Skagit County, 360-679-9567 in Island County and 360-676-6911 in Whatcom County.

🚨Attention 🚨 there is a nationwide 9-1-1 outage! For emergencies in Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom and Island Counties call 360-654-1204. — Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) December 28, 2018

Internet outages affected customers across the country Thursday. Outages have been reported near Seattle and Tacoma as well as Portland, Boise and Salt Lake City, according to CenturyLink’s outage map.

The company said in a tweet at about 8:45 p.m. that it estimates service will be restored within four hours.