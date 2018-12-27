Police and fire authorities offered alternate numbers for people having trouble getting through to 911.
Law-enforcement agencies throughout Western Washington warned of possible problems calling 911 Thursday evening because of CenturyLink outages. Police and fire representatives offered alternate numbers for anyone having trouble getting through to 911.
Callers having trouble reaching Seattle’s 911 Center should call 206-583-2111, 206-625-5011, according to the Seattle Police Department. People throughout Seattle and King County can also text 911.
In Pierce County, callers should try 253-538-3240 and select option 4 if they have trouble getting through to 911, said Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Trooper Johnna Batiste. Thurston County Emergency Management instructed people to call 360-704-2740 if they can’t get through to 911.
Tacoma, Fife and Fircrest callers can also try 253-627-0151.
Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom and Island county callers can use 360-654-1204, according to Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Trooper Heather Axtman. Axtman also offered additional numbers for each county: 425-407-3999 in Snohomish County, 360-428-3211 in Skagit County, 360-679-9567 in Island County and 360-676-6911 in Whatcom County.
Internet outages affected customers across the country Thursday. Outages have been reported near Seattle and Tacoma as well as Portland, Boise and Salt Lake City, according to CenturyLink’s outage map.
The company said in a tweet at about 8:45 p.m. that it estimates service will be restored within four hours.
