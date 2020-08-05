The Washington State Patrol will hold a processional and memorial service in Centralia on Wednesday afternoon for Trooper Justin Schaffer, who was killed in the line of duty in March.

Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. The State Patrol will release the location of the service and exact route of the processional at 9 that morning, the agency said.

Schaffer was struck and killed by a fleeing driver on March 24 while he was placing spike strips on Interstate 5 in Chehalis during a police pursuit, according to the State Patrol.

A processional at 11 a.m. will move along northbound I-5 through Centralia and may cause traffic delays, the Patrol said.

Due to pandemic regulations, seating and entrance to the venue is restricted. However, Schaffer will still be given a full law enforcement tribute.

Media outlets KING5 and TVW will supply a broadcast feed of the services, and a basic live stream will be available at the WSP’s Twitter page @wastatepatrol.