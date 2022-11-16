A celebration of life for Art Oberto, a Seattle fixture known as the city’s sausage and jerky king, will be held Friday at the Museum of History & Industry.

Oberto died in August, about a week after he had a mild stroke, at his assisted-living apartment in Seattle, his family said. He was 95.

He built the Oberto company from the time he was a teenager into a multimillion-dollar business that at one point was the largest producer of beef jerky in the U.S. The Oberto brand remains among Seattle’s most recognizable with an Italian-flag colored logo, the “Oh boy!” slogan and seemingly never-ending samples of pepperoni, stickers and pens marked with the inscription “Stolen from Art ‘Oh Boy’ Oberto.”

He sponsored hydroplanes during Seafair, with the colors and logo of the Oberto company. In 2015 he took his first ride in the hydro, waving and smiling like a beauty queen around Lake Washington, a friend recalled.

The Oberto family sold the business to Premium Brand Holdings, a Canadian company, in 2018 but a factory store in Renton remains open.

The celebration of life starts at 7 p.m. at MOHAI, 860 Terry Ave. N., in the South Lake Union neighborhood of Seattle.